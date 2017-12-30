Buhari :  President passes 6 bills into law

Home > News > Local >

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday, December 29, 2017, assented to six (6) bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

President Buhari

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the bills are; the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment) Amendment Act of 2017; the Federal Capital Appropriation Act,  2017; The Federal Capital Territory Water Board (Establishment) Act, 2017; the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (Establishment) Act, 2017; the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 and finally; Anti-Torture Act, 2017.

The NDDC Act 2017 includes the list of gas producing and gas processing companies that are contributors to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a view of increasing funding available to the commission.

President Buhari also assented to the Federal Capital Appropriation Act 2017,  an Act which authorizes the Federal Capital Territory administration to legally and legitimately provide funds out of its statutory revenue fund for recurrent and capital expenditure.

The Federal Capital Territory Water Board Establishment Act is aimed at providing safe, adequate and affordable water supply services to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Furthermore, the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (Establishment) Act, 2017 is targeted at providing national direction in cancer research, control and treatment; guide scientific improvements to cancer prevention, treatment and care, coordinate and liaise between the wide range of groups and health care providers with an interest in cancer.

While the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 provides for the compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots and for related matters, the Anti-Torture Act, 2017 contains provisions for acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, and prescribes penalties for the commission of such acts.

The six Acts of the National Assembly (NASS) have taken effect as laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

