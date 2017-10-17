Buhari :  President hosts 12-year-old girl who donated her pocket money to his campaign in 2015

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 17, received three young admirers who prayed for his recovery when he was being treated in the United Kingdom.

One of the girls, Nicole Benson, 12, donated her lunch and pocket allowance of N5,785 to Buhari's campaign in 2015.

Another girl, three-year-old Maya Jammal had made a video, where she prayed for the President’s recovery - the video went viral at the time.

Also, Aisha Gebbi, 10, wrote a personal letter to the President, describing herself as his "biggest fan."

Buhari hosted the girls at the State House in Abuja.