Buhari :  President hosts 12-year-old girl who donated her pocket money to his campaign in 2015

Buhari also received three-year-old Maya Jammal who made a viral video, where she prayed for the President’s recovery during his ill-health.
One of the girls, Nicole Benson, 12, donated her lunch and pocket allowance of N5,785 to Buhari's campaign in 2015.
Also, Aisha Gebbi, 10, wrote a personal letter to the President, describing herself as his "biggest fan."
Buhari hosted the girls at the State House in Abuja.