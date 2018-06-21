news

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Bauchi State on a condolence visit days after it witnessed windstorm and fire disasters that wrecked the state capital and also affected other towns and villages.

Eight people have been confirmed killed in the aftermath of the windstorm which happened on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

According to a report by Channels Television, the president arrived at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, at about 9:30am on Thursday, June 21.

He was received by the state's governor, Muhammed Abubakar, and other government officials including Speaker of state's House of Assembly, Kawuwa Damina, Secretary to the state government, Mohammed Nadada, among others.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, was also present to welcome the president.

The president had earlier sent the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to lead a federal government delegation to Bauchi in the aftermath of the windstorm which destroyed an estimated 1505 houses.

Just after the windstorm, over 700 shops were razed by fire at Azare central market in Katagum local government area of the state on Sunday, June 27.

The president is expected to meet and condole with victims of the windstorm and fire disaster in the state during his condolence visit.