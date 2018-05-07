Home > News > Local >

Buhari okays new security measures to tackle Kaduna killings

Buhari President approves new security measures to tackle Kaduna killings

Garba Shehu said the measures are aimed at scaling up the security response to the banditry affecting the area.

  • Published:
President Buhari approves new security measures to tackle Kaduna killings play

President Buhari

(BusinessDay)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a new Battalion of the Nigerian Army, as well as a new Police Area Command in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday said these were part of measures to scale up the security response to the banditry affecting the area.

The presidential aide quoted the president as strongly condemning the latest massacre of innocent Nigerians in the area.

The president said: “I am deeply outraged by this unwarranted, unprovoked and reckless destruction of lives by bandits who belong to the lowest level of civilisation.

“I feel the pains and devastation of the families of the victims, and this administration will do everything possible to ensure we defeat these enemies of humanity.”

According to the president, security remains a priority for his government, and his administration will not tolerate the persistent killing of innocent people in order to set Nigerians against one another.

He observed that “these persistent killings are not spontaneous; there are subterranean forces with a sinister agenda to instigate war in the country for selfish purposes.

“Although unconventional war is particularly complicated, our security forces are making rigorous efforts to better understand these enemies with a view to decisively checkmating their evil attacks’’.

Buhari extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Kaduna State over this unfortunate tragedy.

ALSO READ: Buhari messed up in US - Obasanjo

He assured that his administration would never abandon them to their fate.

The statement observed that the new Army Battalion and the Police Area Command are the latest in a series of law enforcement measures to ensure more effective protection of lives and property, in and around Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and Nasarawa states.

It recalled that the Nigerian Air Force last week took delivery of two new helicopter gunships for deployment to parts of the country affected by banditry.

“A Quick Response Wing has also been established by the Nigerian Air Force in Taraba State, while a Joint Military Intervention Force is fully on ground in Benue,’’ the statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Birnin Gwari Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Kadunabullet
2 Buhari El-Rufai, President react to Kaduna attack that left 45 deadbullet
3 Atiku Ex-VP says no respect for life anymore in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Buhari 8 corruption allegations presidency levelled against Jonathan
Political Commentary President Buhari should have been impeached a long time ago
Ibrahim Idris Saraki, Dogara report police IG to Buhari
In Kaduna 5,558 APC members decamp to PDP
Kaduna Killings Buhari extends condolences to families of victims
Buhari President to travel to UK for medical check-up

Local

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says FG spent $36.3bn on fuel importation in 5 years
CBN Apex bank says FG spent $36.3bn on fuel importation in 5 years
President will travel to UK tomorrow, May 8 to see his doctor
Buhari President to travel to UK for medical check-up
Melaye wins court ruling to be returned to Abuja for medical treatment
Melaye Ben Bruce speaks after seeing Dino at the hospital
5,558 APC members decamp to PDP in Southern Kaduna
In Kaduna 5,558 APC members decamp to PDP