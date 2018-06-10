Buhari, Obasanjo War: Bode George calls for peace

news

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has called on President Buhari and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to settle the differences between them.

According to Daily Post, George said that military men do not wash their dirty linens in public.

Obasanjo has been criticising Buhari’s government following his handling of the herdsmen killings and the economy among many other things as highlighted by the former President.

The Federal Government, as expected, have also dismissed the criticisms and Buhari even subtly alleged that there is nothing to show for the $16b which OBJ’s government spent on power.

The President’s insinuation sparked another war of words between the two former Army Generals.

OBJ cries out

On Friday, June 8, 2018, former President Obasanjo issued a statement declaring that Buhari’s government is planning to frame him up.

This is coming as notable members of the Senate, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has made similar statements accusing the government of plotting to link him to criminals.

Obasanjo said he was tipped off by several reliable security sources who have told him that he's on a government watch-list and that the security of his life could not be guaranteed.

FG reacts

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, in a swift reaction, dismissed the former President’s claims describing it as the concoction of a mind worried by guilt.

Mohammed also said that buhari’s administration will not involve itself in the framing up of innocent citizens.

Bode George’s advice

According to Daily Post, George said ”The military do not wash their dirty linens in the open.

"As a military man, I know these senior officers very well. I have worked at close quarters with the two of them.

“I have no doubt about their selfless commitments to our nation.

“I am appealing to the two personages, as a junior officer, to sheath their swords and resolve their differences behind the curtain. That is the military style. We don’t wash our dirty linens in the open.

“I took Obasanjo’s statement about the threat to his life with conscionable, natural concern.

“I have also read the presidency’s rejoinder, which implied that there is nothing sinister in their motives."

Fayose mocks Obasanjo

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state is however excited about the recent fall out between Buhari and OBJ.

According to him, both of them have been partners for the past 40 years.

“Obasanjo lacks moral rights to complain about Buhari’s government because himself and the President have been partners for over 40 years. It was when President Buhari served as Minister of Petroleum and NNPC Chairman in 1977 under Obasanjo that N2.8 billion oil money went missing from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank, United Kingdom.”

He also reminded Obasanjo of what he said in page 96 of his book – My Watch, that he preferred to be jailed by Buhari than have Goodluck Jonathan return to office.

“Since Obasanjo himself said he preferred to be jailed by Buhari and worked for his enthronement, the President can hasten his arrest and imprisonment. Obasanjo should not be afraid to go to prison now,” he said.

The Governors said many Nigerians are being harassed daily, so Obasanjo should not be afraid to experience the same.