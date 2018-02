news

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Edward Lametek Adamu as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The President wrote to the Senate on Thursday, January 1, 2018, requesting Adamu's confirmation.

The nominee, from Gombe State is expected to replace Suleiman Barau who retired in December, 2017.

Adamu has been in CBN for 25 years. He was as Director of Strategy in 2012.

He became the Director of Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.