Home > News > Local >

Buhari mourns Winnie Mandela

Buhari President mourns Winnie Mandela, says Africa has lost courageous woman

The President noted that the deceased was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance.

  • Published:
President Buhari mourns Winnie Mandela, says Africa has lost courageous woman play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing away of South-Africa’s anti-apartheid icon, Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman.

The President, in a condolence message in Abuja on Monday, noted that the deceased was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance.

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

According to the President, the late Winnnie held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated.

President Buhari, on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of South Africa.

ALSO READ: Winnie Mandela - South Africa's flawed heroine

He urged them to be consoled by the knowledge that the late Winnie Mandela’s contributions to ending apartheid will not be forgotten.

According to him, she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans.

The President prayed that God Almighty would comfort all those who mourned the departed and grant her soul eternal rest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
3 Saraki Senate moves to end drug abusebullet

Related Articles

Buhari President's aide says social media is a problem for Nigeria
Looters’ List SERAP says Lai Mohammed’s made a clumsy move
Easter Message Buhari urges political actors, stakeholders to work for peace, social justice
TY Danjuma Presidency says ex-Army chief's 'self defence' statement is "shocking" and "scary"
TY Danjuma Presidency denies alleged moves to harass retired General
Jonathan Ex-President's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters
Obasanjo Ex-President insists Buhari's govt is a failure

Local

Former Niger Gov, Babangida Aliyu says APC trying to blackmail him
Looters List Former Niger Gov, Babangida Aliyu says APC trying to blackmail him
Osinbajo assures of Leah Sharibu's release
Leah Sharibu Osinbajo assures of Christian girl’s release
Attack on Borno community sad, inhumane - Shettima
Boko Haram Attack on Borno community sad, inhumane - Shettima
Presidency dismisses OBJ's latest comment on Buhari's government
Obasanjo Presidency dismisses OBJ's latest comment on Buhari's government