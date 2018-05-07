Buhari mourns Katsina Chief Imam, Liman Lawal

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Katsina State over the death on Sunday of the Chief Imam of Katsina Juma’at Mosque, Malam Liman Lawal.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

The president joined the Katsina Emirate, the immediate and extended family of the cleric, his associates and all Muslims in the state in mourning the cerebral religious leader, the statement said.

Buhari, according to the statement, noted that the deceased spent his days praying and teaching values and precepts of the Quran.

The president, the statement added, believed the late Lawal, who passed on at the age of 95 years, lived a pious, worthy and highly recommendable life that would be remembered by posterity.

He urged people of the state to immortalise him by living the virtues of love, peace and neighbourliness the late cleric lived and propagated.

The president prayed that Allah would grant the soul of the departed good rest and comfort for his family.