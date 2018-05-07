Home > News > Local >

Buhari mourns Katsina Chief Imam, Liman Lawal

In Katsina State Buhari mourns Katsina Chief Imam, Liman Lawal

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7 play

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

(Nigerian Tribune)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Katsina State over the death on Sunday  of the Chief Imam of Katsina Juma’at Mosque, Malam Liman Lawal.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

The president joined the Katsina Emirate, the immediate and extended family of the cleric, his associates and all Muslims in the state in mourning the cerebral religious leader, the statement said.

Buhari, according to the statement, noted that the deceased  spent his days praying and teaching values and precepts of the Quran.

The president, the statement added,  believed the late Lawal, who passed on at the age of 95 years, lived a pious, worthy and highly recommendable life that would be remembered by posterity.

He urged people of the state to immortalise him by living the virtues of love, peace and neighbourliness  the late cleric  lived and propagated.

The president prayed that Allah would grant the soul of the departed good rest  and comfort for  his family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspectsbullet
2 Ibrahim Dankwambo Gombe Governor asked singer, Davido for helpbullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala 'How Goodluck Jonathan's aide locked me out of Aso Rock'bullet

Related Articles

Tragic Selfie Corps member drowns while taking picture in Bayelsa
Buhari 'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians not for personal gains' - President
Buhari President participates in APC ward congress in Daura
Muhammadu Buhari President arrives Abuja today -Presidency
In Zamfara Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects
Codeine Diet Kano lecturer denies blaming Igbos for drug problem
Ibrahim Idris Again, IGP shuns Senate summon on Melaye, killings
Osinbajo This is the VP's speech everyone's talking about
Lifestyle These 14 States can barely survive without federal allocation
Buhari In US PDP asks Trump to caution President

Local

80% of police personnel are guarding prominent people
In Jigawa Police raid criminals’ hideouts – Spokesman
Don't worry, Saraki won't run for president
Saraki WHO commends SP on commitment to universal healthcare
Map locating attack in Mubi, Nigeria
In Adamawa Mubi suicide bomb: We’ve identified our mistakes -Emir
Monopoly of the commodity by the NNPC is a contributing factor to the fuel scarcity.
NNPC Company denies social media recruitment advert