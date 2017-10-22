President Muhammadu Buhari has said that members of the opposition in Nigeria are aware of the progress he has made in the fight against terrorism.

Buhari also said that the security situation in the North-Eastern region of Nigeria has improved since he came into power.

The President said this during his meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shahid Khakan Abbasi in Instanbul, Turkey.

According to Garba Shehu, Buhari also told the Pakistani PM that Boko Haram has been completely defeated.

Speaking on the Nigeria-Pakistan relationship, the President said he is impressed with the level of military cooperation between both countries.

He said “We have moved them out from their strongholds in the North East, we have denied them space and even their attacks on soft targets are becoming less often.

“Even the opposition (party) recognises that there is a considerable improvement of security in the North-East.”

“Nigeria-Pakistan cooperation is very historical. Military training has been very consistent and I am impressed with the efficiency of officers trained in Pakistan.

“But the performance of our countries in relation to trade and industrial cooperation had been very disappointing,” he added.

President Buhari arrived Turkey on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, to attend the D8 meeting.