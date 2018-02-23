news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja reassured the people of Niger Delta that his administration would continue to support rapid development in the region by consolidating on all ongoing projects.

The president, who gave the reassurance when he received the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, at the Presidential Villa, pledged that his administration would continue to initiate new developmental projects to create more economic opportunities and jobs for the people.

He reiterated the Federal Government commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Niger Delta for economic and social activities to thrive.

According to him, developing the region remains a priority for his administration, adding that under his watch every region in the country will witness increased investments in critical infrastructure.

The president appealed to the people of Niger Delta to complement ongoing efforts by the federal government to bring more development in the region by maintaining peace, security and harmony.

Buhari promised to look into some of the concerns raised by the delegation including the dredging of Escravos bar for Warri and Koko ports, the gas revolution industrial park and EPZ project in Ogidigben.

Other development projects receiving attention included the ecological challenges in Ode-Itsekiri, Ugborodo, Orere/Yanagho and Ogheye-Eghoroke, he said.

Besides, the president commended Itsekiri people for producing men of strong convictions like Prof. Itse Sagay, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC).

“Thanks for producing a man like Prof. Itse Sagay, who is defending us robustly and stepping on many toes in the process. If he’s not a man of conviction, he couldn’t have done that.

“What he is doing is exceptional. Despite coming from a minority area, he’s showing overwhelming influence at the centre.

“Prof, I never had the opportunity to thank you personally for all you’re doing. Thank you very much,’’ the president said.

The traditional ruler had earlier commiserated with the president over the loss of his two extended family members.

He also commended Buhari for redeeming his campaign promises on the fight against insurgency and corruption, as well as the successes recorded in reducing criminal acts of vandalism of oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta.

In a separate audience with Dr Ado Ibrahim Atta III, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Buhari thanked the royal father for his continued support.

Earlier, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land commended the president for his renewed interest in reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

He expressed optimism that the project would come back to life and be inaugurated under Buhari’s administration.

“You are a man of hope, courage and action. May all the good things you want for Nigeria come to pass,’’ the Ohinoyi said.