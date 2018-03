news

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Lagos State to commence a two-day visit to the southwestern state on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

The president was received by Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

While in Lagos, the president will commission some projects and attend the Bola Tinubu's Colloquium in honour of the birthday of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Details later.