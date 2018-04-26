Home > News > Local >

Buhari lands in Bauchi for 2-day visit

Buhari President lands in Bauchi for 2-day visit

The president was received by the state governor at the airport on Thursday morning.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari alights from the Presidential Aircraft after it landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on April 26, 2018 play

President Muhammadu Buhari alights from the Presidential Aircraft after it landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on April 26, 2018

(Channels Television)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi state on Thursday, April 26, 2018, to commence a two-day working visit.

The president was received by Bauchi governor, Muhammed Abubakar, at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, on Thursday morning.

Adamawa state governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, were also at the airport, alongside other government officials, to welcome the president.

During his visit to the state, President Buhari will inaugurate the Air Force Referral Hospital in Bauchi, commission some projects especially roads, and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state.

The state government had earlier declared Thursday a work-free day to give all Bauchi residents a chance to welcome the president.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehiclebullet
2 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet
3 Melaye How Senator ended up unconscious in a hospital after escaping...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Bauchi government declares public holiday for President's visit
Dino Melaye Protesters confront security personnel laying siege to Senator's Abuja residence
Buhari PDP slams President over "unpatriotic" comment about Nigerian youths
2019 Election INEC swears in seven new RECs
Lassa Fever Why you should care Nigeria is having its worst outbreak in 49 years
Lassa Fever 101 persons die of disease – MSF

Local

Melaye cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatment
Melaye Senator cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatment
Sen Sani says Dino Melaye isn't looking good in hospital
Shehu Sani 'The Dino Melaye I saw couldn't speak', senator says
Innoson accuses Judge of refusing to consider application challenging its jurisdiction
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson accuses Judge of refusing to consider application challenging its jurisdiction
Justice Walter Onnoghen
Walter Onnoghen Why I am against formation of Judges Association – CJN