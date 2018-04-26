Buhari lands in Bauchi for 2-day visit

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi state on Thursday, April 26, 2018, to commence a two-day working visit.

The president was received by Bauchi governor, Muhammed Abubakar, at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, on Thursday morning.

Adamawa state governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, were also at the airport, alongside other government officials, to welcome the president.

During his visit to the state, President Buhari will inaugurate the Air Force Referral Hospital in Bauchi, commission some projects especially roads, and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state.