Buhari is still reviewing 2018 budget - Udoma

Buhari Minister says President is still reviewing 2018 budget

President Buhari received the budget on May 25, 2018, a week after it was passed by the National Assembly.

Buhari is still reviewing 2018 budget - Udoma play

President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2018 budget to the National Assembly

(Daily Nigerian)
The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is still studying the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

Udoma, who could not confirm when the President might sign the document, noted that the executive arm of government still has a window of 30 days to make a decision.

The minister stated this in an interview at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

"The President is currently reviewing the budget. As you know, we have a minimum window of 30 days," Udoma said.

When further asked when Buhari will sign the budget, he said "...as soon as he is through, he will sign it. That is what l can tell you for now."

Budget increase

The President received the budget on May 25, 2018, a week after it was passed by the National Assembly.

The Senate increased the budget from N8.612 trillion as proposed by Buhari to N9.12 trillion.

ALSO READ: Transport employers urge Nigerian youths to vote Buhari

The upper chamber also increased the crude oil benchmark price pegged for the budget from 45 dollars per barrel to 50.5 dollars per barrel.

