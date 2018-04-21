Home > News > Local >

Buhari is not anti-youth - Lai Mohammed

Minister says it is wrong to tag Buhari as anti-youth

Lai Mohammed made the statement in Abeokuta, Ogun state, at the ongoing African Drum Festival.

  • Published:
Lai Mohammed says it is wrong to tag Buhari as anti-youth

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed

(NAN)
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that it is wrong to tag President Buhari as anti-youth.

The minister made the statement in Abeokuta, Ogun state, at the ongoing African Drum Festival.

This is following the outrage sparked by the President’s lazy Nigerian youths comment.

Buhari made the comment at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Buhari’s government feeds 7.5 million people

The minister also revealed that THE Federal Government feeds 7.5million people everyday.

According to Mohammed, Buhari’s administration has also provided jobs for 100,000 graduates.

According to The Nation, he said "Some people have just made it their full-time job these days to scrutinise and twist whatever the president says out of context.

“ I wonder how a government that has employed 100,000 unemployed graduates and also feeds about 7.5 million people daily could be tagged anti-youth.

“Our social investment programmes have continued to generate jobs and created opportunities for our teeming youths while our empowerment programmes have been providing soft loans to over 400,000 youths.

“Millons of families and individuals have continued to benefit from our Conditional Cash Transfer initiative.

ALSO READ: Atiku dismisses Buhari's claim about lazy Nigerian youths

“This is a government that is so concerned and passionate about youth development and it is not right for people to begin to quote Mr President out of context and thereby incite the youths against the government.

“ Critics should judge us by our actions and not by their emotions.”

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that 2019 will tell if the Nigerian youths are lazy.

