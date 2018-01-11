Home > News > Local >

Buhari is an ethnic champion and religious bigot - Fayose

Fayose Buhari is an ethnic champion and religious bigot - Governor

The Ekiti State governor described Abubakar’s appointment as evidence that Buhari is an a sectional leader, who promotes disunity amongst the citizenery.

  • Published:
Buhari is an ethnic champion and religious bigot - Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Ayodele Fayose has referred to President Muhammadu Buhari as an ethnic champion and a religious bigot following the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar as NIA's DG.

According to a statement by Fayose's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, Fayose faulted Abubakar's appointment saying while Babachir Lawal was replaced by Boss Mustapha from Lawal’s Adamawa hometown, Buhari failed to pick Oke’s replacement from his state.

The Ekiti State governor described Abubakar’s appointment as evidence that Buhari is an a sectional leader, who promotes disunity amongst the citizenery.

Seeing what President Buhari has turned the country to, the forefathers of Nigeria, who laid the foundation of the country on equity, justice and fairness will be lamenting wherever they are now,” Fayose said.

President Buhari has consistently demonstrated that he is an ethnic champion, a religious bigot and the number one promoter of disunity in Nigeria. This he has done again with the appointment of yet another northerner as the NIA director-general.

“Ambassador Ayo Oke was removed from office the same day Babachir Lawal was removed as secretary to the government of the federation.

Fayose congratulates President on 75th birthday, says he should not re-contest play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

 

“While Lawal’s replacement came from his home state, Oke’s replacement came from the north. That is unacceptable.

Continuing, the governor said: “With the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the NIA Director General, all heads of security agencies are now northerners and the question is, is this what those who enshrined federal character in our constitution envisaged?

“The implication of what the president has done is that, when security council meeting is held today, apart from one or two insignificant people, those in the meeting will be people from one section of the country.

ALSO READ: Why President Buhari sacked SGF, NIA boss - Fayose

“Even para-military agencies are headed by people from President Buhari’s section of the country. This is unfair.

“Those who argued then that the president made the appointments on merit should come to the open to tell Nigerians, especially those from the south that there is no one that merited appointment as Director General of NIA.”

Ahmed Abubakar

Abubakar was appointed as a replacement for Ayo Oke, former head of the intelligence agency, who was sacked on October 30, 2017, following the controversies trailing $43.5m found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
2 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
3 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet

Related Articles

Fayose Governor’s wife promises continuous support for less privileged
Buhari President condemns "wicked" attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Benue
In Benue Police arrest 8 Fulani herdsmen over New Year massacre
Benue Massacre Fayose slams Buhari for silence over Fulani herdsmen terror
Fayose 'Expect the wrath of God if you oppose my husband', Governor's wife tells politicians
Fayemi Minister says Fayose's probe panel is a kangaroo one
Ibrahim Idris Police IG deploys additional 5 units to Benue, Rivers to curb killings
Benue Attacks Police charge 6 Fulani herdsmen suspects to court
Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not human enough
Benue Masscre Saraki condemns "callous" attacks by Fulani herdsmen

Local

5 ways to stop killings by cattle grazers
Lalong We will not enact anti-grazing law in Plateau, says Governor
Fashola says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion
Fashola FG to involve more Nigerians in meter manufacturing - Minister
I don’t want to be VP – Wike
In Rivers Governor Wike presents 2018 Appropriation Bill of N510B
Governor Wike says 2017 Budget records 74% performance
Wike Rivers Governor says 2017 Budget records 74% performance