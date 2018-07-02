Buhari inaugurates N300m ecological project in Bauchi

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated an ecological project in Bauchi, executed at the cost of N300 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari was represented by the Minister of State for Industries, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Amina Abubakar.

He said that the project was one of the 26 intervention projects approved by the Federal Government for the second quarter of 2017.

‘‘The project is in keeping faith with the present administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

‘‘The completion of this project further demonstrates commitment by my administration to addressing problems confronting various communities across the country.

‘‘This intervention has finally put paid to the fears of the perennial flooding and its threat to the peace of mind of the people surrounding the hospital and communities,’’ Buhari noted.

The President, therefore, implored the state government and the communities to cherish the project and protect it from vandalism.

‘‘It is the responsibility of the communities to own and maintain the project to ensure its sustainability.

‘‘I appreciate the commitment of the state government and people of the state for a rancour free environment during the execution of the project,’’ he said.

Dr Mohammed Alkali, Chief Medical Director, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, said the project had brought relief to the hospital community.

‘‘I can still remember 27 years ago when I was working as a junior doctor and when it rained I cannot get out of my house.

"The same situation has been there up to last year, when it rained all the doctors will excuse me because all their houses were submerged.

‘‘With this project, everything has changed, so I believe this is something that we cannot forget easily,’’ Alkali said.

He commended President Buhari for the gesture saying it would assist in saving lives and property.

‘‘The project is beyond providing buildings and structures to the hospital.

‘‘Even the land we allocated to the university for the College of Medical Sciences is now being developed as the result of this single project,’’ he said.