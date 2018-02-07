Buhari inaugurates international market in Nasarawa State

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated an international market built by the Nasarawa State Government and named after him in Karu, to boost the socio-economic development of the state.

President Buhari arrived at the market with Gov. Tanko Almakura and some politicians where they were welcomed by the state’s first class traditional rulers.

The president, who had earlier inaugurated four other projects in a speech before the market, however, returned to Abuja from the venue.

The projects earlier inaugurated included e-Library, a special school for the handicapped and a health care centre.

However, commenting on the events and the projects, Mr Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku (APC-Karu/Gitata), member at the state legislature, expressed happiness with the president’s visit.

He commended Gov. Almakura for building the market and other projects across the state and called for their sustenance.

“The commissioning of the market will boost economic activities, improve our standard of living, and generate employment to the teeming population.

“It will boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, thereby boosting the socio-economic development of the state.

“The president’s visit to the state will no doubt bring blessings to the people in the state by reducing the rate of unemployment in the state,” he said.

The lawmaker called on the people to continue to support President Buhari, Gov. Almakura and other leaders to enable them to succeed.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr Ahmed Tijani and that of Water Resources, Dr Abdulkarim Kana, also lauded the president, describing the visit as a blessing to the people of the state.

They also said that the inauguration of the market would boost the standard of living of the residents of the area and Nigerians at large as well as create job opportunities for the people.

They expressed happiness over the turnout of the people at the event and called on the public to continue to remain peaceful in the interest of development.

They also called on youths to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities in the interest of peace and national development.

Also, assemblymen Ibrahim Bala (APC-Keffi West) and Mr Musa Ali (APC-Keffi East) said the visit of President Buhari would boost the standard of living of the people and bring peace in the state.

NAN reports that the Muhammadu Buhari International Market has modern facilities, including power supply, water supply, and security posts.