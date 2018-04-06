Buhari in Daura to condole with the family of late senator

Home > News > Local >

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives hometown, Daura on Friday, April 6, 2018, to condole with the family of late Senator Mustapha Bukar

President Muhammadu Buhari is in his hometown Daura, Katsina State to condole with the family of late senator Engr. Mustafa Bukar.

Bukar, who represented Katsina North senatorial district, Buhari's constituency, died at Nizamiye hospital in Abuja on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

He was aged 63.

Fatima Mohammed Abbas, the Special Assistant to Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima on Friday, April 6, tweeted photos from President Buhari's visit to Bukar's family.

 

Reports said that the APC senator returned to Nigeria in March after spending one month in the UK for medical treatment.

ALSO READ: Saraki mourns late Senator Mustapha Bukar

Bukar was buried at the Daura central cemetery at 6.14 p.m on Wednesday, the same day he died.

The state Governor, Aminu Masari, who led people at the burial, described the death of the senator as an "act of God."

