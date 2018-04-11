Buhari hosts Archbishop Welby during London visit

news

President Muhammadu Buhari played host to Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in his first meeting since he arrived in the United Kingdom.

The president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, revealed on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad), that the president hosted the cleric at the Abuja House in London. The president met with Archbishop Welby to discuss inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and the world.

President Buhari was also visited by Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, George Oguntade, as well as Secretary General Worldwide of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon.

Buhari in London

The president left Abuja for the United Kingdom on Monday, April 9, 2018, a full week ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled to hold between April 18 to 20.

He left Nigeria just hours after he officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

The president is expected to sit down with British Prime Minister, Theresa May, ahead of the meetings, to discuss Nigeria-British relations.

He'll also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Ben van Beurden, in connection with the oil giant's plan to invest $15 billion in Nigeria's oil industry. He'll also meet with prominent British and Nigerians residing in the UK.