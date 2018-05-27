Buhari felicitates with Journalist and Author, Kunle Ajibade, at 60

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with journalist and author, Kunle Ajibade, on his 60 birthday, slated for May 28.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

President Buhari joined the media industry in specially celebrating the renowned author of “Jailed for Life’’ and “What a Country!’’ for his literary prowess and contributions to topical issues in the country over the years.

The President recalled the many hurdles Ajibade had to overcome, and the sacrifices he made in the pursuit of seeing fairness and justice institutionalized in the country, including going to jail for trumped up reasons.

President Buhari commended Ajibade’s patriotism, resilience and desire to see Nigeria become a better country.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant the author “longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the nation he loves so much.’’