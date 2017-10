A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of cancelling the contract of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar company's contract with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

In a series of tweets via his handle last Wednesday, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that Buhari terminated Atiku's contract because he (Atiku) will contest against him in 2019.

He said the move "tells me that you are wicked, cowardly and petty."