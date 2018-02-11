Home > News > Local >

Buhari disappoints Fulani herdsmen over creation of cattle colonies

Herdsmen Crisis I can't create cattle colonies across Nigeria except Abuja - Buhari

Buhari said his constitutional powers does not cover creation of cattle colonies or ranches outside Abuja.

  • Published:
Buhari disappoints Fulani herdsmen over creation of cattle colonies play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(AIT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari might have disappointed Fulani herdsmen over the creation of cattle colonies across the country after saying he lacks the power to do such.

Buhari recently noted that his constitutional powers does not cover creation of cattle colonies or ranches outside Abuja, which serves as the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Buhari, who was represented by Ita Enang, the Land Use Act of 1978 empowers only state governors and local government chairmen to control land in their domains.

ALSO READ: Cattle colonies will create 322,000 jobs, N1.2trn annual revenue

When Nigeria became four regions, we had cattle routes in each of the regions.

“When Nigeria created states, each of the states made laws to regulate rearing of animals. In 1978, under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as head of state, the Land Use Act was made.

“Under the Land Use Act, the President of Nigeria has power to control lands in Abuja only.

ALSO READ: Ikpeazu rejects cattle colonies in Abia

FG seeks to settle herdsmen and farmers clashes with creation of cattle colonies

Following the incessant clashes between herders and farmers across Nigeria, the federal government had proposed the establishment of cattle colonies to curb the increasing cases.

The minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh, had moved to see to the creation of the colonies by seeking approval from state governors.

However, only 16 out of the 36 state governors have allocated land to begin construction of the cattle colonies.

Herdsmen beheads man, kill school bus driver play

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen (for illustration)

(Guardian)

 

"No colony in Yorubaland" - Falae

Former SGF, Chief Olu Falae, has vowed to oppose the establishment of cattle colonies for herdsmen in the southwest in the wake of an attack on his farm by suspected herdsmen on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

While reacting to the attack on his farm on Monday, January 22, Chief Falae said he will work with other leaders of the region to oppose the Federal Government-led plan.

ALSO READ: A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis

Ortom, Ikpeazu, Wike reject cattle colonies

Meanwhile, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, turned down the plan to create cattle colonies in the state during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, January 15, 2018.

Ortom said: "So for us in Benue State there is no 10,000 hectares, they are looking for 5,000 hectares we have no 10 hectares to allow it for that kind of a thing to take place. So people are free.

"Other states have the land but we in Benue State we don't have and that was what led to us enacting this law."

In the same vein, Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu rejected plans by the FG to create cattle colonies for herdsmen in the state.

The Governor’s spokesman said that the state will not cede its territories to be used by Fulani herdsmen as cattle colonies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lekki Toll Hike Area Boys smash phones and cameras as Lagosians protest...bullet
2 Buhari 7 ways president said you've been unfair to him over Fulani...bullet
3 Buhari 3 appointees president hasn't sacked in spite of corruption...bullet

Related Articles

Olu Falae "No colony in Yorubaland", says Afenifere leader after herdsmen attack
Herdsmen Crisis OPC warns FG on attacks after burning of Falae's farm
In Benue Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 40 in renewed attack
Herdsmen Crisis Gani Adams blames Buhari, says Fulanis are testing Yoruba
In Benue 4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team
PDP Party commends Wike, Fayose for visiting Benue state
Pulse Opinion Buhari's government does not have a human face
Fayose Fulani herdsmen are being treated as sacred cows – Governor
Yemi Osinbajo Vice President assures adequate security of citizens
Osinbajo State Police, grazing reserves… All VP said at security summit

Local

Udom Emmanuel Governor donates N200m to renovate Army barrack in A/Ibom
Dr Anthony Uwa, Head of Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) implementation and also the Managing Director of Dermo Impex Nigeria Ltd
Anthony Uwa BRISIN project will create 10m jobs for Nigerians – Coordinator
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria
Malam Adamu Abdullahi NAHCON to educate intending pilgrims on Saudi’s new policies
The much anticipated lover’s day.
In Calabar Fun seekers, Operators of recreational centres gear up for Valentine