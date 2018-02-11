Buhari disappoints Fulani herdsmen over creation of cattle colonies

news

President Muhammadu Buhari might have disappointed Fulani herdsmen over the creation of cattle colonies across the country after saying he lacks the power to do such.

Buhari recently noted that his constitutional powers does not cover creation of cattle colonies or ranches outside Abuja, which serves as the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Buhari, who was represented by Ita Enang, the Land Use Act of 1978 empowers only state governors and local government chairmen to control land in their domains.

ALSO READ: Cattle colonies will create 322,000 jobs, N1.2trn annual revenue

“When Nigeria became four regions, we had cattle routes in each of the regions.

“When Nigeria created states, each of the states made laws to regulate rearing of animals. In 1978, under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as head of state, the Land Use Act was made.

“Under the Land Use Act, the President of Nigeria has power to control lands in Abuja only.”

ALSO READ: Ikpeazu rejects cattle colonies in Abia

FG seeks to settle herdsmen and farmers clashes with creation of cattle colonies

Following the incessant clashes between herders and farmers across Nigeria, the federal government had proposed the establishment of cattle colonies to curb the increasing cases.

The minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh, had moved to see to the creation of the colonies by seeking approval from state governors.

However, only 16 out of the 36 state governors have allocated land to begin construction of the cattle colonies.

"No colony in Yorubaland" - Falae

Former SGF, Chief Olu Falae, has vowed to oppose the establishment of cattle colonies for herdsmen in the southwest in the wake of an attack on his farm by suspected herdsmen on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

While reacting to the attack on his farm on Monday, January 22, Chief Falae said he will work with other leaders of the region to oppose the Federal Government-led plan .

ALSO READ: A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis

Ortom, Ikpeazu, Wike reject cattle colonies

Meanwhile, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, turned down the plan to create cattle colonies in the state during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, January 15, 2018.

Ortom said: "So for us in Benue State there is no 10,000 hectares, they are looking for 5,000 hectares we have no 10 hectares to allow it for that kind of a thing to take place. So people are free.

"Other states have the land but we in Benue State we don't have and that was what led to us enacting this law."

In the same vein, Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu rejected plans by the FG to create cattle colonies for herdsmen in the state.

The Governor’s spokesman said that the state will not cede its territories to be used by Fulani herdsmen as cattle colonies.