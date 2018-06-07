Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

June 12: Buhari directs immediate gazetting of Presidential Order

Buhari June 12: President directs immediate gazetting of Presidential Order

This information is contained in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Afenifere elder tells NASS to let Buhari go peacefully in 2019 play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Federal Ministry of Justice to take immediate steps to publish the Presidential Order on June 12, to be observed as Democracy Day in Nigeria in the Federal Gazette.

This information is contained in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

ALSO READ: June 12: House of Representatives in rowdy session

The statement read: “Following his declaration yesterday that henceforth, June 12, be observed as Democracy Day in Nigeria and that some heroes of democracy be given national honours.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Shehu Malami to take immediate steps to publish the Presidential Order in the Federal Gazette as follows:

“Chief MKO Abiola-Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (Posthumous).

“Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe – Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

“Chief Gani Fawehinmi – Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (Posthumous).’’

“The President also directed that this should be done so that the awards slated for June 12, 2018 can go on as planned.’

Buhari had on Wednesday directed that effective from 2019, Nigerian Democracy Day, marked every May 29 for the past 18 years be shifted to the June 12.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the directive was to honour “an illustrious son of Nigeria, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola”.

Late Abiola, the acclaimed winner of a presidential election in 1993, was prevented from taking office when the results were annulled and he later died while struggling to actualise his mandate.

Shehu said Abiola would be conferred with nation’s highest honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) exclusively conferred on the holders of the highest office in the country, the President.

He stated that in the same vein, Chief Abiola’s running mate in that election, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, would also be conferred with the second highest honour of the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).

Shehu added that the late Nigeria’s foremost pro-democracy activist, Gani Fawehinmi, would receive the title of a GCON.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declarationbullet
2 MKO Abiola Ex-CJN Belgore says award of posthumous GCFR to late...bullet
3 Offa Robbery Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Sarakibullet

Related Articles

June 12 House of Representatives in rowdy session
June 12 Declare December 31 ‘democracy destruction day’, Abaribe mocks Buhari
June 12 PDP senator says Dec. 31 should be declared "democracy destruction day" too
Mudashiru Obasa June 12: Lagos speaker hails Buhari, says Tinubu laid foundation
Melaye A dead man can’t receive GCFR, Dino reacts to Abiola’s honour
MKO Abiola Announce June 12 election results, Senate tells INEC
Democracy Day This is what the Abiolas are saying about Buhari's announcement
Buhari President's aide mocks Obasanjo as he honours MKO Abiola
Adams Jagaba "Buhari ba Allah bane kuma ba annabi ba, idan bai daidai ba zamu take shi" Inji dan majalisar wakilai

Local

12 things Buhari must do to escape impeachment
Bukola Saraki Senate adjourns for Sallah break
Abdulrasak Namdas
Abdulrazak Namdas Reps has passed 222 Bills since its inauguration in 2015
Hisbah board apprehends 145 beggars
In Kano State Hisbah board apprehends 145 beggars
Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa and Hon Wasiu Eshinlokun
Mudashiru Obasa June 12: Lagos speaker hails Buhari, says Tinubu laid foundation