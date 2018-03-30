Buhari did not invite Naomi Campbell - Presidency

news

The Presidency has denied reports that President Buhari invited British actor, singer and model, Naomi Campbell.

Buhari was joined by the British model as he toured of Eko Atlantic City on the second day of his Lagos visit.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the President’s new media aide, "For the sake of clarity, President MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him."

Who do we believe?

This is contrary to a Tweet allegedly posted by Campbell.

The model had earlier thanked the President for inviting her.

Though the Tweet could not be found at press time, a Twitter user @Olawoyin4u did a screen grab of the alleged tweet.

Another Campbell tweet

Campbell also put out a Tweet saying “Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK.”

Buhari back in Abuja, attends wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, March 30, 2018, returned to Abuja after a 2-day working visit to Lagos state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the President went to the National Mosque for Juma’at prayers and later witnessed the wedding fatiha of Hamza Ahmed and Hadiza Jika.

Ahmed is a junior brother to Aisha Buhari, the President’s wife.