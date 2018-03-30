Home > News > Local >

Buhari did not invite Naomi Campbell - Presidency

Buhari Presidency speaks on reports about President, Naomi Campbell

Buhari was joined by the British model as he toured of Eko Atlantic City on the second day of his Lagos visit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Presidency speaks on reports about President, Naomi Campbell play

Naomi Campbell and President Buhari smile for the cameras

(CoreTV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Presidency has denied reports that President Buhari invited British actor, singer and model, Naomi Campbell.

Buhari was joined by the British model as he toured of Eko Atlantic City on the second day of his Lagos visit.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the President’s new media aide, "For the sake of clarity, President MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him."

 

Who do we believe?

This is contrary to a Tweet allegedly posted by Campbell.

The model had earlier thanked the President for inviting her.

Though the Tweet could not be found at press time, a Twitter user @Olawoyin4u did a screen grab of the alleged tweet.

ALSO READ: Which MLK family gave Buhari disregarded leadership award?

Another Campbell tweet

Campbell also put out a Tweet saying “Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK.”

 

Buhari back in Abuja, attends wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, March 30, 2018, returned to Abuja after a 2-day working visit to Lagos state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the President went to the National Mosque for Juma’at prayers and later witnessed the wedding fatiha of Hamza Ahmed and Hadiza Jika.

Ahmed is a junior brother to Aisha Buhari, the President’s wife.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
2 Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wantedbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet

Related Articles

Buhari President returns to Abuja, attends in-law’s wedding
TY Danjuma’s Comment Plateau state elders warn Buhari
Buhari Naomi Campbell joins president on project inspection in Lagos [Photos]
Buhari President is back in Abuja after two-day Lagos visit
Buhari President commiserates with Audu Ogbeh over brother's death
Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says President
VAIDS Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period

Local

5 ways to stay alive during fire outbreak
Ojota Lagos Market Fire Traders count losses, seek govt. assistance
Mr. Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA
Chris Olakpe Buhari’s visit: LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions
Fish and the sellers
Good Friday Fish dealers make brisk business in Enugu
Over 50 security personnel for Millennium Park
In Abuja Over 50 security personnel for Millennium Park — Official