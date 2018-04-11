Buhari deserve commendation for proper management of economy

Home > News > Local >

The governor stated this in Bauchi when he received participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) II of the Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.

(Punch)
Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved commendation for managing the country’s economy well in spite of the difficult circumstances.

Buhari is the best economic manager of recent times who was able to restore the past economic glory of the country within the shortest time possible.

“I equally commend him for his economic transformation drive such as N-Power, Home-Grown School Feeding programme and others.

“This is all in an attempt to empower the youth and women in the society,” he said.

Abubakar also noted that the Federal Government had recorded success in the fight against insurgents and other security challenges in the country.

He recalled that before the advent of the present administration, the entire country was facing enormous security challenges but was later stabilised through various efforts.

The governor observed that the root causes of insurgency were high level of illiteracy, ignorance, poverty and hunger and therefore suggested a ‘holistic approach’ in tackling the situation.

The leader of the participants, Mr Matthews Seyife had earlier told the governor that they were in Bauchi as part of their studies. 

