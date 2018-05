news

President Muhammadu Buhari has left London and is headed back to Nigeria, cutting his medical trip short by a day.

The president left Nigeria on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 to meet with his doctor and was scheduled to return to the country on Saturday, May 12.

However, according to the United Kingdom chapter of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC), President Buhari left the London Stansted Airport in his official aircraft around 12:30pm and headed for Nigeria

— APC United Kingdom (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Details later.