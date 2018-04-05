Home > News > Local >

Buhari congratulates Sierra Leone’s Bio

Julius Maada Bio Buhari congratulates new Sierra Leone president

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday.

  Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Julius Maada Bio on his victory as the new President of Sierra Leone, following the presidential election run-off on March 31.

He commended the people of Sierra Leone on the successful conduct of the presidential election run-off as well as the parliamentary and local council elections, held on March 7.

The president, who noted with delight, the streak of peaceful elections, held in West Africa in recent times, urged all stakeholders in Sierra Leone to work together for the peace, security and development of their country.

He enjoined those with grievances on the outcome of the elections to seek constitutional means of resolving them.

Buhari stressed that nothing should be done to endanger the peace and stability of Sierra Leone and the West African sub-region.

The Nigerian leader saluted the resilient spirit of Sierra Leoneans, who had clearly demonstrated their ability to manage their own affairs and for consolidating the country’s progress after its political turmoil.

He also commended the immediate past President, Mr Ernest Bai Koroma, for his commitment to a credible electoral process and his spirited efforts at bringing stability and positive changes to the nation during his presidency.

Buhari said he looked forward to working with Bio for the growth, prosperity and stability of their two nations and West Africa in general.

Bio, the opposition candidate and a former military ruler, succeeded Bai Koroma, who had been in office since September, 2007.

Representing the Sierra Leone People’s Party, Bio won 51.81 per cent of votes cast in the March 31 poll, according to results announced by the Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

He defeated former foreign affairs minister and ruling All People’s Congress candidate Mr Samura Kamara, who scored 48.19 per cent of the total votes cast.

