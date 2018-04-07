Buhari congratulates former Senate President, David Mark at 70

news

President Buhari has congratulated the former Senate President, Sen. David Mark on his 70th birthday.

This was issued in a statement on Saturday, April 7, 2018, by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

According to Punch, the President also felicitated with the family, friends and political associates of the former Senate President.

Buhari hailed the senator as he turned 70, and commended him for his maturity.

The President also praised Mark for the stability and focused legislation that he instituted in the Senate.

Buhari said “Mark’s eight years tenure as senate president had culminated in the passing of many bills.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that the statement said: “President Buhari believes the wealth of experience that the senator gathered over the years would be most useful for the development of the country, especially in sustaining peace across the country.”

Buhari also prayed that God will grant the former senate president longer life, good health and wisdom to continue serving his people and the country.

Senator David Mark was President of the Senate of Nigeria from 2007 to 2015.

David Mark in EFCC trouble

David Mark was recently invited and grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over N5.4bn slush cash and campaign funds allegedly traced to him.

According to Punch, Mark interrogated for seven hours while his international passport was seized on Monday, December 18, 2017.