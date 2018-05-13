Home > News > Local >

President Buhari congratulates Fayemi for winning APC Guber ticket

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, for winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship elections.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, President Buhari commendd all the participants in the keenly contested position, who passionately worked hard to serve the state as governors.

He urged them to keep upholding the values and philosophy of the party by supporting the APC candidate in the forthcoming elections.

According to the President, Fayemi’s track record in the state as a reformist, with a penchant for building educational infrastructure and promoting the welfare of the ordinary people, will bolster his chances at the forthcoming polls.

He noted that ”the successful primaries in the state, with more than 30 aspirants, further validate the credentials of the APC on internal democracy, and its preparedness to take the country to another level of development”

Fayemi defeated other 31 contestants in the poll when he got 941 out of the 2337 votes cast by the delegates during the exercise.

Another former governor of the state, Segun Oni, who secured 481 votes, came second.

