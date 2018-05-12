President Buhari condoles CAN over death of its Gen. Sec, Asake

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Christian community over the passing of the General Secretary of CAN, Rev. Musa Asake.

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.

While commiserating with the family of the late Reverend, the President prayed that almighty God would comfort all those who mourned the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.

Late Asake died on Friday morning in Abuja.