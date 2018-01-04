Home > News > Local >

Buhari commissions new coaches at Kaduna train station

Buhari President commissions new coaches at Kaduna train station

The new additions will help improve the Kaduna-Abuja train service.

  
Buhari commissions coaches at Kaduna train station play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@GovKaduna)
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at Rigasa train station in Kaduna State to commission 10 new coaches and two additional locomotives.

Buhari commissions new coaches at Kaduna train station play

Rigasa train station in Kaduna

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
 

The president flew to the state on Thursday, January 4, 2018 to commission the new additions as part of efforts improve the Kaduna-Abuja train service and ease transportation in the country.

The president was accompanied by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

According to Amaechi, the provision of the additional coaches and locomotives will help to eliminate ticket racketeering by people taking advantage of the shortage of coaches to extort helpless passengers.

