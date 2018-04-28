Home > News > Local >

Buhari commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians

Buhari President commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65

The president gave the commendation in a congratulatory message addressed to Adenuga which was issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bauchi government declares public holiday for Buhari's visit play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Michael Adenuga who turns 65 on Sunday and commended his deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians.

The president gave the commendation in a congratulatory message addressed to Adenuga which was issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari noted that Adenuga had added strong value in the provision of effective services that make life easier and more comfortable for many in the country, and across the African continent.

The President therefore joined family, friends and the business community in congratulating the business magnate, philanthropist and one of Nigeria’s most renowned entrepreneurs.

He observed that Adenuga rose from a modest background, defied many odds, and realized his dream of setting up and grooming successful companies in the oil and gas, banking and telecom sectors.

President Buhari stated that apart from creating jobs through entrepreneurship, Adenuga’s contribution to the development of sports and the entertainment industry had remained remarkable.

He said these sectors of the economy had continued to provide lifelines for many, and inspiring ingenuity and creativity.

The President believed that Adenuga’s exploration and encouragement of youth entrepreneurship in the country would always be remembered, while his penchant for helping the less privileged through scholarships and healthcare financing deserves more commendations.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant the Otunba of Ijebu land longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchasebullet
2 Adeyemo Oyo Speaker dies of suspected heart attack at 47bullet
3 Melaye Senator cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatmentbullet

Related Articles

Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President
Buhari Historical books, service to humanity – President
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala My first term as Finance Minister was highly rewarding - Ex-Minister
Buhari President speaks on Obasanjo's open letter
Herdsmen Crisis Nigerian Army arrest suspected mastermind of Benue attacks
Muhammadu Buhari Audio: President receives Tijjaniyya Movement leaders
Buhari Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective, says President
Buhari President leaves for US Saturday, holds talks with Trump, others
Pulse List 5 quotes that reflect what the world thinks about Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Dear Buhari, stop these terrorist herdsmen now!

Local

Atiku vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President
Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President
FG to reposition Federal Training Centres in 6 geo-political zones – Perm. Sec.
Ndubuisi Osuji FG to reposition Federal Training Centres in 6 geo-political zones – Perm. Sec.
Army arrest suspected mastermind of herdsmen killings
Buhari Historical books, service to humanity – President
My first term as Finance Minister was highly rewarding - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala My first term as Finance Minister was highly rewarding - Ex-Minister