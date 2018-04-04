Buhari cancels FEC meeting to meet service chiefs

news

President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that was scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, to meet with the National Security Council.

No official reason was provided for the cancellation of the meeting but the president met with service chiefs in a meeting that commenced by 12 pm, just an hour after FEC meetings usually commence.

The service chiefs present at the meeting that took place in the Presidential Villa are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen Mansur Dan-Ali and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, were also present.