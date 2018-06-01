news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted members of the Nigerian business community and chieftains of political parties to a breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, who outlined the achievements of his administration in the last three years, said the nation’s economy had been revamped with 1.95 per cent GDP growth recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

The president also noted that rice importation had drastically dropped by about 90 per cent.

He thanked the members of the business community for their support and contributions towards stabilising the economy.

The president also narrated how the use of modern technology aided his political victory in 2015 presidential elections,

He said: “I decided to put agbada and come back, I tried three times and then fourth time I eventually made it.

“Thanks to God and thanks to technology because this Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and card readers are fantastic.’’

In his remarks, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who spoke on behalf of the invitees, observed that the economic policies of the Buhari administration had started yielding fruitful results.

He expressed the hope that Nigeria would soon start to export rice as the country continued to witness impressive agricultural transformation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those who attended the breaking of fast with the president included party chieftains from different political parties as well as businessmen and women across the country.