Home > News > Local >

Buhari breaks fast with Parties’ Chieftains at Aso Rock

Buhari President breaks fast with Parties’ Chieftains, Business Community at Aso Rock

Buhari, who outlined the achievements of his administration in the last three years, said the nation’s economy had been revamped with 1.95 per cent GDP growth recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari breaks fast with Ministers, Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies play

Buhari breaks fast with Ministers, Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted members of the Nigerian business community and chieftains of political parties to a breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, who outlined the achievements of his administration in the last three years, said the nation’s economy had been revamped with 1.95 per cent GDP growth recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

The president also noted that rice importation had drastically dropped by about 90 per cent.

He thanked the members of the business community for their support and contributions towards stabilising the economy.

The president also narrated how the use of modern technology aided his political victory in 2015 presidential elections,

He said: “I decided to put agbada and come back, I tried three times and then fourth time I eventually made it.

“Thanks to God and thanks to technology because this Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and card readers are fantastic.’’

In his remarks, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who spoke on behalf of the invitees, observed that the economic policies of the Buhari administration had started yielding fruitful results.

He expressed the hope that Nigeria would soon start to export rice as the country continued to witness impressive agricultural transformation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those who attended the breaking of fast with the president included party chieftains from different political parties as well as businessmen and women across the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
2 Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator wellbullet
3 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigeria has reduced age limits to allow young people contest in elections
Buhari How young Nigerians forced president to agree on bill
Sports These are the words of Nigeria's Buhari to Super Eagles ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles National team players meet Buhari, Osinbajo in Aso Rock
Pulse Opinion Is Tinubu trying to make Falana the next Attorney General?
Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
Politics Children's Day: These 3 Nigerian kids inspire Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari
Falz Rapper gives a state of the republic speech with 'This is Nigeria' music video
Zainab Balogun Media personality flaunts bikini bod and it's banging!

Local

National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
Bola Tinubu Death of Punch Newspapers chairman, Aboderin, a huge loss
5 reasons why young people are not bothered with elections
Politics 5 obvious reasons why young people seem not to be bothered with elections
PSP will now partner Visionscape to clear refuse in Lagos
Akinwunmi Ambode LASU Land: Governor reduces cost to trespassers by 67%
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu
Boko Haram 5 soldiers die after troops ran through IEDs – Army