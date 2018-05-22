Home > News > Local >

Buhari breaks fast with Ministers, Service Chiefs, others

Ramadan Buhari breaks fast with Ministers, Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies

  • Published:
Buhari breaks fast with Ministers, Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies play

Buhari breaks fast with Ministers, Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies

(Vanguard)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hosted members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), service chiefs and heads of security agencies to breaking of (Ramadan) fast at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari said he decided to start this year’s breaking of fast with the ministers and service chiefs to share experience with them.

According to him, the month of Ramadan provides opportunity not only for the performance of religious obligations but also help in ensuring healthy living.

“I think it is not a matter of making speeches here. I just said I should start with the Executive Council and the service chiefs so that we would share (while we are eating) our experiences.

“For those who have too much weight I think (fasting) is very healthy for them,’’ he said.

The President charged the ministers as well as the heads of various security Agencies to remain alive to their to their responsibilities so as to ensure that the Change Agenda is implemented effectively for Sustainable future of Nigeria.

The President thanked the ministers and the service chiefs for joining him to break the fast.

The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Rufa’I, who spoke on half of the invitees, said the event had given them the opportunity to renew their absolute loyalty to the president and the country.

He reassured the President that they would continue to serve the country with renewed vigour and fear of God.

ALSO READ: Sweet Ramadan traditions from around the world

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cabinet ministers, service chiefs, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, presidential aides and heads of para-military agencies including the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, attended the event.

The breaking of fast is the first in the series of such engagements with a broad spectrum of the Nigerian society during the Ramadan.

The President will also be hosting leadership of the National Assembly, religious and political groups where he would interact and share experiences on ways and means of achieving peace, unity and socio-economic development of the country.

