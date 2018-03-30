Buhari back in Abuja after two-day Lagos visit

Home > News > Local >

President Buhari has returned to Abuja after a two-day working visit to Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after a two-day working visit to Nigeria’s commercial capital city of Lagos.

Buhari arrived Lagos on Thursday, March 29 and immediately commissioned the ultra-modern bus terminal in Ikeja, Lagos, alongside host Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

He was airlifted by a Chopper to Eko Hotel venue of the Bola Tinubu Colloquium thereafter.

On Friday, March 30, Buhari saw the affluent Eko Atlantic City project in Victoria Island, an aide told Pulse.

 

At about noon, Friday, he was bound for the airport in Lagos and is now in Abuja.

Gridlock

Buhari’s presence in Lagos led to traffic gridlock and road closure in certain parts of a usually chaotic city, amid complaints from residents.

His second day in Lagos was less eventful and quiet.

It was Buhari’s first visit to Lagos since he was voted in as Nigeria’s President in 2015 with some help from a Tinubu backed Southwest political machine.

