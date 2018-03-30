Buhari attends in-law’s wedding in Abuja

Home > News > Local >

On his return to Abuja, Buhari went straight to the National Mosque where he performed the 2-Raka’at Juma’at prayer.

(NAN)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after a 2-day working visit to Lagos state where he inaugurated some projects and also attended the 10th Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Colloquium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on his return, Buhari went straight to the National Mosque Abuja where he performed the 2-Raka’at Juma’at prayer.

The President also witnessed the wedding fatiha of Hamza Ahmed and Hadiza Jika which was performed immediately after the prayer session at the mosque.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Governors of Nasarawa and Bauchi States, Alhaji Tanko Almakura and Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar respectively were among the dignitaries that witnessed the event.

ALSO READ: Buhari attends wedding for Dangote's daughter in Kano

Other personalities at the wedding were the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Mongonu, cabinet ministers and former National Chairman of PDP, Ahmodu Ali.

NAN reports that the groom, Hamza Ahmed, is a junior brother to Aisha Buhari, the president wife.

