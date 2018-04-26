President Buhari approves 5 new appointments for NDDC, NERC, NHRC

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new executives for National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the president made the appointments following their confirmation by the senate.

According to him, Mr Anthony Ojukwu from Imo State is the new

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) with initial term of five years.

“Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who hails from Ondo State, is the new Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Commission with initial term of four years.

“Hon. Chika Ama, Nwauwa also from Imo State has been appointed the new Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) also with initial term of four years.

“Mr Nwogu N. Nwogu from Abia State is the new Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with initial term of four years.

“And Prof. James Momoh from Edo State is the new Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also with five years initial term.”

The president directed that the appointments should take immediate effect.