Buhari appoints Justice Banjoko as CCT Chairman

Buhari President appoints Justice Banjoko as Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal

Justice Banjoko recently jailed two ex-governors, including a serving Senator for corruption.

  • Published:
Buhari appoints Justice Banjoko as CCT Chairman play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Justice Adebukola Banjoko as Chairman of Court of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice Banjoko has been applauded by Nigerians for sending two ex-governors, including a serving Senator to jail.

Convicted ex-governors

The judge had on May 30, sentenced a former governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Kotu ta daure tsohon gwamna a kurkuku na tsawon shekara 14 play Former Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye weeps as he was handed a 14-year sentence. (lindaikeji)

She found Nyame guilty of "misappropriation and misapplication of N165 million with dishonest intention".

Again, on Tuesday, June 12, Justice Banjoko jailed another former governor from Plateau state, Joshua Dariye for 14 years.

ALSO READ: These 19 African presidents earn higher salaries than Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari

Dariye, a serving senator, was found guilty of 15 counts out of 23 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was said to have diverted N1 billion Ecological Funds for Plateau state while he was a governor.

