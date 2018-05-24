Home > News > Local >

Buhari appoints ex-IGP Smith as PSC chairman

Musiliu Smith Buhari appoints ex-IGP to replace Okiro as PSC chairman

President Buhari has appointed ex-IGP Musiliu Smith to replace Okiro as PSC chairman.

Buhari appoints former IGP, Musiliu Smith, as Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman.

Buhari appoints former IGP, Musiliu Smith, as Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman.

(Guardian)
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, to replace Mike Okiro as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PCS).

Buhari’s decision was conveyed in a letter to Senate President Bukola saraki which was read at plenary on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

The President had sought the conformation of the Senate for those appointed to resume their duty.

Other members of the commission as nominated by the President include; Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (North East), Lawal Bawa AIG Rt (North West) Mohammed Najatu (Member, North West).

ALSO READ: Speaker tears IGP apart after meeting Buhari at the Villa

Others are: Braimoh Austin (South South), Barr. Rommy Mom (North Central) and Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (South East).

Senate/IGP row

The Senate and the Inspector-Genaral of Police, Ibrahim Idris, have not been the best of friends in recent times.

The upper legislative chamber had invited the IGP to brief lawmakers on the killings across the country and the efforts of the Force to quell the crisis.

The IGP failed to honour the invitation a record three times over allegations that the summon was on the treatment meted out to Senator Dino Melaye by the Police.

