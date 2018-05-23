Home > News > Local >

President Buhari applauds Nigeria’s rising role in World Craft Council

(The Nation)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday applauded Nigeria’s emerging role in the World Craft Council (WCC), saying the talents, skills and high quality artistic creations of Nigerians were attracting more global attention and appreciation.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, quoted President Buhari as saying this while reacting to the new appointment of  the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

Runsewe was appointed as President of World Craft Council, African Region.

President Buhari, who received the news of the appointment with delight, said “it is an indication that Nigeria’s arts and craft have come into international limelight.’’

The President urged NCAC to further look inward for the exploration and showcasing of the rich African resources in craft that could attract the world more, and open new opportunities for untapped talents.

