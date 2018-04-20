Buhari and wife attend dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

news

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha on Thursday, April 19, attended a dinner hosted by the Queen of England Elizabeth II.

The event was organised for Heads of Government and their Spouses at Buckingham Palace, London.

"Tonight President @Buhari and his Wife @aishambuhari are attending a Dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for Heads of Government and their Spouses, at Buckingham Palace, London. #PMBinUK #PMBAtCHOGM", the Presidency tweeted this on Thursday night.

Buhari and other world leaders are in the UK for the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Buhari woos investors

Earlier, the President at told a gathering at the Commonwealth Business Forum had encouraged businessmen to invest in Nigeria, saying the country is safe to do business.

The president informed participants that Shell is preparing to invest another $20 billion in Nigeria.

"...This morning, I met with Shell staff. They came and broke the news to me that they were ready to invest about $20 billion in Nigeria. So, really, we are not doing badly," he had said.

In his keynote address at the forum, Buhari counselled the Commonwealth to avoid trade wars and employ opportunities presented by trade to spur growth in the global community.

He addressed participants at the forum on the efforts his government had made to improve the business environment in Nigeria and the attendant results.

ALSO READ: Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accolades

According to him, the effectiveness of such efforts was evident in the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business Report’ published in November last year, which saw Nigeria moving up 24 places from its previous ranking.

The President also said the development earned the country recognition as one of the top 10 most improved economies in the world.