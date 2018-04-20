Home > News > Local >

Buhari and wife attend dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

Buhari President and wife attend dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

The event was organised for Heads of Government and their Spouses at Buckingham Palace, London.

  • Published:
Queen Elizabeth II hosts Buhari and wife, Aisha to dinner play

President Muhammadu Buhari's government has launched a judicial panel to investigate allegations of human rights abuses in the military

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha on Thursday, April 19, attended a dinner hosted by the Queen of England Elizabeth II.

The event was organised for Heads of Government and their Spouses at Buckingham Palace, London.

"Tonight President @Buhari and his Wife @aishambuhari are attending a Dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for Heads of Government and their Spouses, at Buckingham Palace, London. #PMBinUK #PMBAtCHOGM", the Presidency tweeted this on Thursday night.

Buhari and other world leaders are in the UK for the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Buhari woos investors

Earlier, the President at told a gathering at the Commonwealth Business Forum had encouraged businessmen to invest in Nigeria, saying the country is safe to do business.

The president informed participants that Shell is preparing to invest another $20 billion in Nigeria.

"...This morning, I met with Shell staff. They came and broke the news to me that they were ready to invest about $20 billion in Nigeria. So, really, we are not doing badly," he had said.

In his keynote address at the forum, Buhari counselled the Commonwealth to avoid trade wars and employ opportunities presented by trade to spur growth in the global community.

He addressed participants at the forum on the efforts his government had made to improve the business environment in Nigeria and the attendant results.

ALSO READ: Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accolades

According to him, the effectiveness of such efforts was evident in the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business Report’ published in November last year, which saw Nigeria moving up 24 places from its previous ranking.

The President also said the development earned the country recognition as one of the top 10 most improved economies in the world.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Muslim group wants N100 notes printed under...bullet
2 Mace Theft Here are names of 5 arrested suspectsbullet
3 In Benue Suspected herdsmen kill village head on farmlandbullet

Related Articles

Buhari PDP slams President over "unpatriotic" comment about Nigerian youths
Pulse Opinion Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accolades
Buhari President only said a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy, not all - Adesina
Buhari London protesters ask President to produce Nnamdi Kanu
ECOWAS Nigeria hosts Conference on Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes April 26
Mace Theft Court says Police, DSS can't arrest Senator Omo-Agege
Melaye Senator says Nigerians to blame for bad leadership
Olamilekan Adeola How Lagos senator escaped abduction at National Assembly

Local

PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
Buhari PDP slams President over "unpatriotic" comment about Nigerian youths
Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accolades
Pulse Opinion Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accolades
Appeal court freezes Fayose's bank accounts
Fayose Appeal court freezes Governor's bank accounts
Queen Elizabeth II hosts Buhari and wife, Aisha to dinner
Buhari President only said a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy, not all - Adesina