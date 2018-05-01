news

A bomb has just gone off in an Adamawa mosque, with many feared dead.

According Sahara Reporters, the bomb went off in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa, as Muslims observed their afternoon prayer.

According to Sahara Reporters, a boy who was putting on a suicide vest, set off the bomb.

Police say at least 24 worshipers were killed in the attack, the Associated Press reports.

The culprits haven't been identified at the time of this report, although the report fits into the pattern of terrorist sect Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has been waging a war against the Nigerian State since 2009.

Asides Boko Haram, Nigeria is also battling herdsmen attacks in north central States.

