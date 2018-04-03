Boko Haram: UN condemns Maiduguri Sunday night attack

news

The UN on Monday condemned the Sunday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents at some communities in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Yassine Gaba, in a statement in Maiduguri strongly condemned the attack on civilians which resulted to the death of 34 persons.

“The UN strongly condemns the deadly combined attack which took place near Belle Village in the outskirts of Maiduguri on Sunday April 1. According to local sources, at least 34 civilians lost their lives and 90 others injured in the attack.

“The recent weeks have seen a steady continuation of attacks on civilians in the three most conflict affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in the northeast of Nigeria.

“Since the beginning of the year, reportedly, at least 120 civilians women, children and men were killed and over 210 sustained serious injuries, in over 22 attacks allegedly by non-state armed groups directly targeting civilians.

“Civilians are also regularly abducted, as in Dapchi, Yobe State, where 110 school girls were taken on Feb. 19.

“Innocent civilians continue to suffer daily from direct and indiscriminate attacks in the northeast of Nigeria,” Gaba was quoted as saying in the statement."

Gaba expressed concern over the endless number of explosions, brutal killings, abductions and lootings resulting to lost of lives on daily basis.

He called on all parties in the conflict to end the violence, and to respect human life and dignity.

The UN official stressed that protection of civilians is a major focus of the ongoing humanitarian response in the northeast, noting that over 7.7 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance including food; shelter, water and health care in the affected states.

“Women, children and men face daily grave human rights violations, sexual and gender-based violence.

“Since the start of the conflict in 2009, more than 20,000 people have been killed, thousands of girls, women, boys and men have been abducted and children continue to be used routinely as so-called suicide bombers.”