Boko Haram :  Soldiers kill 3 insurgents, recover 200 cattle

The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents and recovered 200 cattle in Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director of Army Public Relations, announced this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Kukasheka said that the insurgents had earlier carted away 200 cattle rustled at Makandari village of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that the troops engaged the insurgents’ on Saturday at Beneri village, killed two of them and recovered the stolen cattle.

Kukasheka said that the troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, an emptied magazine, two motorcycles and a National Identity Card, adding that the cattle had since been returned to the owners.

Kukasheka disclosed further that the troops, in a separate operation, ambushed the insurgents at their crossing point at Firgi, Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

The army spokesman revealed that the troops killed one insurgent, suspected to be an expert in Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs), and recovered one gas cylinder.

“Troops of 21 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, in conjunction with elements of 121 Battalion, on Friday, laid an ambush for Boko Haram terrorists at one of their suspected crossing points near Firgi, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

