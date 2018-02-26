Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram: Sokoto govt to cater for over 150 orphans

The Governor also directed officials of  the ministries of health and social welfare development to constantly monitor the progress of the children.

Aminu Tambuwal

(WhirlWind News)
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State  has pledged to assist a school established by a philanthropist, Alhaji Umarun Kwabo,  to cater for more than 150 children orphaned by the notorious Boko Haram sect.

A statement issued on Sunday in Sokoto by  Tambuwal’s spokesman,  Malam Imam Imam, said  the school would provide shelter, clothing and basic Islamic and western education to the children who fled insurgency in the North-East Zone and were currently living in Sokoto.

“This gesture is not only commendable but worthy of emulation by all persons. Seeing these children happy is both touching and encouraging.

“In my personal capacity and as a government, we will render our assistance to ensure that the children are comfortable,” the statement quoted Tambuwal as saying.

The governor directed officials of  the ministries of health and social welfare development to constantly monitor the progress of the children to ensure their comfort.

“These are our children. The unfortunate incidence  that brought them here notwithstanding, we will step in and act as all parents should.

“So they are home in Sokoto, and it’s our collective responsibilities to cater for their needs,’’ he added.

ALSO READ: See the names of 105 missing students kidnapped by Boko Haram

Kwabo,  on his part,  said he was moved to establish the school  to create a future for the children.

He said some of the pupils in the school were as young as three years, noting that care givers who speak in their native tongues had  been recruited to make their stay easier.

“Some of them speak only their mother tongue, so we took extra effort to recruit teachers who speak such languages to make their stay here as comfortable as possible,’’ Kwabo added.

