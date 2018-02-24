Boko Haram member wants forgiveness for kidnapping Chibok girls

news

Abdulkadir Abubakar, a leader in the Abubakar Shekau led Boko Haram, has said he's seeking God's forgiveness after repenting from killing and kidnapping innocent Nigerians.

Abubakar, who is in detention at a military facility, was arrested at Buni Yadi when he allegedly went on an espionage mission ahead of the insurgents’ plot to attack the commander of the Special Force Training School.

TheCable reports that Abubakar confessed to being one of the brains behind the kidnap of over 200 girls at a girls secondary school in Chibok, Borno state as well as the Buni Yadi massacre of secondary school students.

Abdulkadir Abubakar's confession

Abubakar claims to have repented saying since he had sought forgiveness from God, he believes his sins and atrocities will be forgiven.

Narrating some of his crimes, Abubakar said, “Myself and two other Boko Haram commanders, Abu Fatima and Paper, led most of the attacks on schools in Yobe between 2013 and 2014.

"We were also the ones behind the abduction of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok. We also carried out attacks on schools in Potiskum, Mamudo, Damagun, Wagir and Ngarzarma, all in Yobe state.

“I wholeheartedly regret my actions and hope the Almighty Allah will forgive me. Allah said he will forgive whoever repents and asks him for forgiveness. I have repented and seek forgiveness.”

Abubakar also claimed that Shekau ordered attacks on schools, mosques, churches and markets, and also ordered abduction and rape.