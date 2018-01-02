Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram :  Magadali residents die in bomb attack

Boko Haram Magadali residents die in bomb attack

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bomb was planted on a road side in the town.

  • Published:
5 soldiers reportedly killed in surprise Boko Haram attack play

Nigeria's move to prosecute Boko Haram suspects has been welcomed as a small but positive step

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some people are feared dead in a bomb attack on Magadali Local Governmet Area of Adamawa on Monday.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bomb was planted on a road side in the town.

It added that about three persons lost their lives in the attack.

Mr Othman Abubakar, the Adamawa Police Command spokesman confirmed the development but said only one person was killed.

He said that the command was still gathering information for full details.

Also when contacted, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mr Haruna Furo, confirmed the incidence.

“I received a call from Madagali LGA Council chairman about the incidence but due to poor network the conversation cut off.

“I tried several times to reach him but it failed,” Furo said.

He said that the agency has yet to get clear details of the attack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
2 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet
3 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Buhari needs to be more honest about Boko Haram's 'defeat'
APC Party pushed more workers to wretchedness - NLC
Boko Haram 2 pregnant women deliver as army frees 700 captives
Buhari Here's full text of president's new year address
Nigerian Air Force Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others
Boko Haram Saraki lauds US government over sale of fighter jets to Nigeria
Shettima Borno state Governor presents 2018 appropriation bill
Boko Haram 4 killed, 13 wounded in Borno suicide bomb attack

Local

Nigeria Police Force
In Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers
Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Rev Mbaka says President is in a horrible bondage
Buhari condemns New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna
Buhari President condemns 'unacceptable' New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna