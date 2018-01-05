Boko Haram leader 'fatally wounded', several others injured

Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram Faction leader 'fatally wounded', several others injured

The news comes a day after the troops deployed in Pulka rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by the terrorist group in April 2014.

A leader of a major faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group has been fatally injured in the North East.

Channels TV reports that a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the news.

The statement revealed that the feat was achieved by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region.

“Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorist group, Mamman Nur, has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub-commanders fled from the onslaught.

“Several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic,” the military said.

The report comes a day after the troops deployed in Pulka rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by the terrorist group in April 2014.

