Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram kills many, kidnaps others in Adamawa attack

Boko Haram Terrorists kill many, kidnap others in Adamawa

Local officials and residents said the attack lasted for about three hours.

  • Published:
Boko Haram kills many, kidnaps others in Adamawa attack play The terrorist group continues to terrorise a troubled northeast region (BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, killed many residents of Pallam community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa and kidnapped others in an attack on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, local officials and residents said the attack lasted for about three hours.

An eyewitness of the attack, Abamu Japhet, said the terrorists sneaked into the town around 11pm and started shooting sporadically, killing and burning houses, before they abducted some people.

He said, "I escaped by the whiskers and fled into a nearby hiding place before escaping; no soldier came to our rescue. For now I can’t tell the exact figures of the casualty. It was terrible!"

The representative of Madagali, Michika at the state's House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, confirmed the attack, adding that the militants also killed livestock during the attack.

He said, "I had a distress call that they have again launched night attack at Pallam. As I am talking to you now, the casualty figures is yet to be ascertained but they killed and abducted people and also burnt houses.

"Even before this attack, the terrorists had earlier ransacked Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities. In fact, hardly a day will pass without attack, let the government wake up.

"We want President Buhari to visit us and see the horrible scenario being meted on our communities."

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zero base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open...bullet
3 Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with policebullet

Related Articles

Chibok Girls Nigeria's abducted schoolgirls: A timeline
Boko Haram Terrorists release new video, Chibok Girls 'refuse' to return home
Boko Haram Abducted Chibok girls say 'we won't return'
Boko Haram Innoson supplies Army with military vehicles to fight terrorists
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago
Maj. Hassan laid to rest, as Governor Shettima prays for fallen heroes
In Borno Government extends curfew in Maiduguri by another 7-days
Benue Killings Reactions as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' receive mass burial

Local

Governor Ortom orders police to arrest trouble makers, warns against fake news
Benue Attacks Governor Ortom orders police to arrest trouble makers, warns against fake news
Kogi govt. to sink 956 motorised boreholes in 239 wards
Yahaya Bello Kogi govt. to sink 956 motorised boreholes in 239 wards
Police Force prepared to fight any crime that threatens nation’s unity – IG
Ibrahim Idris Police Force prepared to fight any crime that threatens nation’s unity – IG
3 villagers, 2 Boko Haram terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack
Boko Haram 3 villagers, 2 terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack