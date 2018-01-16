Boko Haram kills many, kidnaps others in Adamawa attack

news

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, killed many residents of Pallam community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa and kidnapped others in an attack on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, local officials and residents said the attack lasted for about three hours.

An eyewitness of the attack, Abamu Japhet, said the terrorists sneaked into the town around 11pm and started shooting sporadically, killing and burning houses, before they abducted some people.

He said, "I escaped by the whiskers and fled into a nearby hiding place before escaping; no soldier came to our rescue. For now I can’t tell the exact figures of the casualty. It was terrible!"

The representative of Madagali, Michika at the state's House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, confirmed the attack, adding that the militants also killed livestock during the attack.

He said, "I had a distress call that they have again launched night attack at Pallam. As I am talking to you now, the casualty figures is yet to be ascertained but they killed and abducted people and also burnt houses.

"Even before this attack, the terrorists had earlier ransacked Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities. In fact, hardly a day will pass without attack, let the government wake up.

"We want President Buhari to visit us and see the horrible scenario being meted on our communities."

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.